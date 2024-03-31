Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Up 39.2% in March

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vivakor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIVK opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Vivakor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

