Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Buys 823,500 Shares

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Van Boxmeer acquired 823,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £568,215 ($718,077.85).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 70.46 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.05 ($1.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.43. The company has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.80 ($1.26).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

