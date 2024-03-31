Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.