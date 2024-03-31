Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.90 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $76.17 million and $6.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001479 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,815,120 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

