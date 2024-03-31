Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

