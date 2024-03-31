Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $431.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $392.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.79 and a 12-month high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

