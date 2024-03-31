Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.