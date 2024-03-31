Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $12.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

Annexon Price Performance

Insider Activity

ANNX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 199.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

