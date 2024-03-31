Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

