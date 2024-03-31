Westhampton Capital LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.