Westhampton Capital LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.