Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $399,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

