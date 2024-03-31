Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $85.99 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

