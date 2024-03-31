Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

PG opened at $162.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

