Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

