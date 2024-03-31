Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.