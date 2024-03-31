Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

