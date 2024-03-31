Westhampton Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.87 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

