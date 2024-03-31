Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

