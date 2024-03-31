Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17,568.1% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 20,753,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

