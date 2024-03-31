Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
WBRBY stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
Wienerberger Company Profile
