William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.