William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

NYSE CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.