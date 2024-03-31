Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 878.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,906 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $317.53. 846,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $319.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

