Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7685 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

About Wilmar International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.