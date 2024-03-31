Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

