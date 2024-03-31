Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

