Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 8,098 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.