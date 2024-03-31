Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $21,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

