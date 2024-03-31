Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 833.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,213,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

