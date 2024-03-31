Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

DEO stock opened at $148.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

