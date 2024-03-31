Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAT opened at $366.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.33. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $367.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.