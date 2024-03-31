Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

