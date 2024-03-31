Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

