Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

