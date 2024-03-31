Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

