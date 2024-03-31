Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average is $230.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

