Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VGSH stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
