Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 514 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SPLV opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
