Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 82,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,055 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

