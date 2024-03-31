Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $687.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

