Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 362,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

