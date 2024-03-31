Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 334,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,378. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

