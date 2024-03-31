Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

