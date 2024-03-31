Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 399 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. 8,032,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.