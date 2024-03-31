Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

