Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $721.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,551. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

