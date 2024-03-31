Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.94. The company had a trading volume of 309,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,439. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.