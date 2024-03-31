Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS GSUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 451,769 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

