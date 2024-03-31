Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

